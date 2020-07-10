BREAKING: Nigeria Creates Own #COVID19 Testing Kits, #RNASwift

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad today announced that Nigeria has successfully created Covid-19 testing kits, in a bid to fight the raging Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bashir, The National Biotechnology Development Agency disclosed that the kit, which was developed and validated by Nigerian scientists, holds huge potentials for the country’s plan at scaling up testing for the virus.

Breakthrough as Nigeria creates own COVID–19 testing kits, #RNASwift. The National Biotechnology Development Agency disclosed that the kit, which was developed and validated by Nigerian scientists, holds huge potentials for the country’s plan at scaling up testing for the virus. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 10, 2020

