BREAKING: Nigeria Records First COVID19 Death

The former Managing Director of Pipeline and Product Marketing Company Limited (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu died overnight from coronavirus. He is the first casualty in Nigeria.

Mr Suleiman, 67 years old, got back from UK two weeks ago and started exhibiting symptoms on Tuesday, 17th March, 2020. His family reported to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Breaking Times gathered that NCDC officials came to the house of the deceased, took his blood specimen and never got back to the family.

As of yesterday afternoon, Sunday, 22nd March 2020, he (Mr Suleiman) was coughing profusely. His family called the NCDC again, to inquire about his results. It turned out positive.

He was quickly rushed to Gwagwalada where he died at 02:00am this morning, Monday 23rd, 2020.

As stated by NCDC, Mr Suleiman had underlying medical conditions; multiple myeloma, diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy.

His family members are currently under quarantine in their house.

A source has disclosed to Breaking Times that NCDC will handle the burial.