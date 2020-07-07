Breaking: Nigerian Police Force CID Arrested Magu Not DSS

A statement from the Department of State Services (DSS), signed by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, has rebutted the alleged arrest of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the EFCC as widely reported by sections of the media.

Magu was on Monday arrested by security operatives of the Criminal Investigations Department, (Force CID), attached to the inter-agency panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The men who blocked him were plain clothes Force Cid men, thus the misconception that they were DSS.

The EFCC chairman was taken in for questioning at its offices at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The nature of the interrogations are as yet unknown.

Further more, the EFCC released a brief statement signed by Dele Oyewale Head, Media and Publicity detailing the circumstances of Magu’s arrest, saying he was not arrested, but invited to panel.

The statement reads:

“Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel”

It has however been confirmed that the acting EFCC Chairman was interrogated for hours until late Monday evening when the panel rose from the day’s sitting, spending the night in CID custody.

Magu has since been detained by the Force CID in Area 10, Abuja.