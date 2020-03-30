BREAKING: Nigerian Senators Donate Half of Their Salaries To Support Fight Against COVID19

Senators of the 9th National Assembly, on Monday March 30, announced that have unanimously agreed to donate half of their salaries to support the fight against coronavirus in the country.

The senate agreed that their monthly contribution, starting from March, would continue till the country is declared free of the viral disease.

Upper legislative chamber’s spokesperson Godiya Akwashiki, stated that the senate is ready to do what is required of them to win the fight against coronavirus.

A statement available to newsmen by Akwashiki read:

“After due consultations following a keen review of the national efforts to contain the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Senate wishes to announce that from March, 2020, Distinguished Senators will be donating 50 per cent of their salaries to these efforts to stop the spread of the disease, otherwise known as COVID-19, in our country.

“This monthly contribution from the Upper Legislative Chamber will be sustained until Nigeria is declared safe from the ravages of this deadly disease.

“The Senate commends the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the administration towards the goal of securing our nation against this plague.

“The Senate commends all agencies of the Federal and state levels for working in collaboration to protect public health across the country. It also acknowledges the patriotic response of public-spirited individuals and organisations who have contributed in one way or the other in support of this fight.

“The Senate further appeals to the citizens to comply with the directives on social distancing and observance of basic rules of hygiene as explained by public health officials as the most effective way to protect ourselves, families and country against COVID-19.

“This is a global adversity that is testing the wit and resilience of mankind all over the world. By staying resolute and each of us responsibly playing their role, COVID-19 like all epidemics before it will soon be pushed into history.”