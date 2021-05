The Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru has been reportedly killed in a plane crash in Kaduna, unconfirmed reports states.

The Army chief was in a training aircraft which crashed at the runway of the Kaduna international airport.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 6 pm while it was raining heavily.

According to Unconfirmed reports, over 5 other people have been reportedly killed in the crash.

More details as we get them.