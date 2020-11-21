BREAKING: Nigeria’s Economy Enters Recession

By Seun Adeuyi

In the third quarter of 2020, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 3.62%, officially indicating that Nigeria has fallen into recession as the oil sector dipped by 13.89% (year-on-year) in real term.

This was contained in the GDP report, just released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The contraction in the oil sector represents 7.26% points lower than the growth recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 2020, -6.63%) while the non-oil sector contracted by 2.51% in the review quarter.

More details soon…