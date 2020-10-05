0 comments

[BREAKING] Nobel Prize 2020: 3 Scientists Win Medicine Prize For Hepatitis C Virus Discovery

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was on Monday awarded jointly to three scientists “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.”

The Nobel Committee in a statement announcing the winners said, “Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice made seminal discoveries that led to the identification of a novel virus, Hepatitis C virus.”

9 million kronor ($1 million U.S.) cash award will equally be shared among the three winners.

The jury said that the three scientists “have made a decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world.”

