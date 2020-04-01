BREAKING: Number of Reported COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Now Above 900,000—WHO

The Director- General of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had a media briefing today 1st of April , on the Covid19 pandemic affecting the world.

The Director started of with his concern for the rapid spread of the disease , stating that over these past 5 weeks the spread of the deadly disease has been alarming and reaching almost every country, Territory and area.

Dr Tedros confirmed that the number of death cases have doubled over the past 1 week, confirming over 50 thousand deaths and almost a million cases of the corona virus.

The Director-General further said that the WHO is aware of relatively lower number of cases in Africa, Central and South America but realized that the Covid19 pandemic will have a more serious social, economic and political consequences in these regions and there critical that these countries are well equipped to detect, test, isolate and treat cases.

He also said that in the bid to stop the spread, many countries have told their citizens to stay home and shut down. Although unintended consequences will befall the poorest and most vulnerable in the society.

“I have called Government’s to put in place social welfare measures to ensure vulnerable people have food and other life essentials during this crisis ” Dr. Tedros said.

“Three months ago we knew nothing about this virus .

Collectively. We have learned an enormous amount and every day we learn more” the Director said.

The Director said that the WHO is committed to serving everyone with best evidence to protect their health, and also talking to thousands of experts around the world to collect evidence and experience, and also constantly reviewing their updates for guidance as they learn more.

Dr. Tedros gave an example of of how the WHO recommends handwashing and social distancing but also recognises that can be a practical challenge for those who lack access to clean water and have therefore collaborated with UNICEF to set up handwashing stations at entrance of public buildings, bus stops, train stations and offices

The Director also said the WHO is working with researchers all over the world to find the best treatment for the Covid19 and confirmed that over 74 countries are either joining or have joined in the trial

In his conclusion, Dr Tedros said that the WHO’s commitment to protecting the health of the all people, based on the best science without fear or favour cannot change.