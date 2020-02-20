BREAKING| Obaseki revokes Certificate of Occupancy for Ibori’s property

The Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has revoked the statutory right of occupancy granted to a former Delta Governor Chief James Ibori in respect to a property on plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA, Oredo local government.

Governor Obaseki said he revoked the property in exercise of the power conferred on him by sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Degree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him on that behalf.

Obaseki, who signed the revocation order, said the property contained an area of approximately 1985.950 square metres.

No further reason was given for the revocation.

When contacted for comment, Ibori said, via SMS: “I am aware. He told me three months ago.”