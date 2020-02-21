BREAKING: Oluwo of Iwo suspended for six months

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has been suspended for six months by the Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council.

The monarch was suspended over his alleged attack on the Agbowu of Ogbagbaa, Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo during a peace meeting to resolve a land tussle among monarchs on February 14th. The council also set up a committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, to further investigate issues involving Oluwo and Obas in Iwo land.

The royal fathers at their emergency meeting held at the Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere, which was presided over by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, arrived at the decision to suspend the Oluwo.

