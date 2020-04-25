BREAKING: Ondo Announces “Unique” #COVID19 Case

Ondo State Government has announced a “Unique” case of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, made the announcement in a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu, on Saturday.

According to him, the patient is a police officer, who tested in Lagos, but traveled to Ondo, while awaiting his results.

He received his results in Ondo and had to return back to Lagos. The police officer waited a few days in Lagos to be picked up. When this failed, he panicked and rushed back to Akure for treatment.

Akeredolu, While appreciate the confidence the police officer reposed in Ondo facilities, also expressed disappointment in the level of leakages of the entry points to the state.

In his words:

“Earlier today, I got news of another positive case of #COVID19 admitted to our facility in Akure. The case of this individual who is a police officer is unique. He was tested in Lagos but came to Ondo state while awaiting his results . Upon receiving a positive result,

“he claimed to have returned back to Lagos. According to him, he waited a few days in Lagos to be picked up. When this failed, he panicked and rushed back to Akure for treatment. While we appreciate the confidence reposed in our facilities, We do find it most reckless on the…

“…part of the officer of the Law to risk the lives of others. I am most disappointed in the level of porosity of the entry points to the state. The police officer should know better. I have contacted the commissioner of police to double up on securing our entry points.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as at 11:30pm, 24th April, 2020, Ondo State has recorded 3 cases of the virus.