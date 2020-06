Governor of Ondo State has today confirmed that he has tested positive to the Coronavirus. However, the Governor is reportedly asymptomatic and is self isolating.

He revealed on Twitter a few minutes ago:

“Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated”.

