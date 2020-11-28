BREAKING: Ondo Governor’s Chief Of Staff’s Wife Kidnapped

Idowu Maryam

Wife of Mr Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

The woman was kidnapped in the Owena area of Ondo State on Thursday night, community sources confirmed to SaharaReporters.

This happened 24 hours after kidnappers murdered Oba Adegoke Isreal Adeusi, traditional ruler of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Ale was on transit when the bandits kidnapped her and ran into the bush after abducting the woman.

The case has been reported to the security agencies especially the Amotekun and army to search everywhere.

An aide to Governor Akeredolu, who asked not to be named, also confirmed the incident, said that it occurred late on Thursday.

He said, “The governor is aware of the incident already and has also visited the house of the Chief of Staff at Alagbaka with plans to ensure the safety release of the woman.

“He could not even present the 2021 budget before the state’s House of Assembly and had to send one of his commissioners to do the presentation on his behalf due to the incident.”

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-leo Ikoro promised to get back to the public when contacted by Sahara Reporters over the incident that has happened but had yet to do so as at the time of this report.