BREAKING: Ondo House Of Assembly Commences Process To Impeach Deputy Gov

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commenced the process of unseating the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

According to a communique signed on Tuesday by members of the Ondo Assembly, deliberations are currently ongoing concerning charges of gross misconduct against Deputy Ajayi. Abuse of office with actions liable to bring down Ondo State and financial recklessness were listed amongst the allegations presented.

View Communique Below:

The impeachment, holding on the premises of the Ondo State House of Assembly, is hosting scores of armed policemen, while members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are present to maintain the law and order.