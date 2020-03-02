BREAKING| Osinbajo, IGP, NSA meet in Aso Rock

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, the National Security Adviser, NSA Major General Babagana Monguno and the Director General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa’i.

Also present at the meeting is the Chief of Defence Intelligence, CDI, the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali and the representative of the Director General, Department of State Services. Although at press time, the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was reliably gathered that it was for the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons.