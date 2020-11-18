BREAKING: PDP IN A Crucial Caucus Meeting In Abuja

By Seun Adeuyi

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus comprising of former Presidents, governors, members of the national assembly is currently holding a meeting in Abuja.

The venue of the meeting is the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja.

Already present are, Gov. Bala Muhammad of Bauchi; Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto; Gov. Goodwin Obaseki of Edo; Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; Gov. Okezie Ikpiazu of Abia; Gov. Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa; Former PDP Acting Chairman, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi; Former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu; and Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekwerenmadu among others.

BreakingTimes findings revealed that the meeting may be connected with Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and threat that other PDP governors will follow.

Umahi said his decision was a protest against the PDP on the injustice meted on the South-east, but the party said that Umahi’s decision has nothing to do with activities going on in the party but his personal decision.

Critical decisions will be taken ahead of NEC meeting holding tomorrow at the party’s Secretariat.