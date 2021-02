Operatives of the Imo state police command, Owerri, have apprehended, an ex-governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha.

The police, alongside Okorocha, also arrested Ijeoma Igboanusi and Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu respectively.

Igboanusi was the deputy chief of staff (Domestics), whereby Okafor-Anyanwu was the Commissioner for Transportation during Okorocha’s tenure.

Ex-governor Okorocha was arrested on Sunday after unsealing Spring Palm Estate that was linked to his wife, Nkechi.

More details later…