Breaking: Police Seal APC Headquarters

Officials of the Nigerian Police force has this morning sealed the headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Abuja for the second time.

Persons who already gained access into the building in the early hours of the morning were all sent out by police men.

Police vehicles are currently stationed at the entrance and around the premises of the party secretariat in Wuse 2.

However the Party under the leadership o the factional Acting National Chairman Victor Giadom is expected to hold its National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting today at the Presidential Villa.