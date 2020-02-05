0 comments

BREAKING| Power plant on fire in Ibadan

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Ibadan (IBEDC) power plant, Ayede located in Akinyemi, Ibadan is currently on fire.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report.

On Tuesday, there was confusion at Akala Expressway, Elebu area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital as some houses and shops in the community were gutted by fire.

It was gathered that the fire outbreak, which started in the early hours of Tuesday, began from one of the shops along the road.

Details shortly

