0 comments

BREAKING: President Buhari Suspends EFCC Boss Magu

by on July 7, 2020
 

“Breaking – Sources have confirmed to @bbchausa that Ibrahim Magu has been suspended as the acting EFCC boss”– Aliyu Tanko

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the acting chairman of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, reports BBCHausa.

Details of the Financial Crimes Commission’s Chief suspension are yet to emerge, as the nature of his call to panel by the Police Force CID remain vague.

Recall that Magu was detained overnight at  the Force Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Area 10, Garki, Abuja, after he was quizzed on Monday  for about six hours by a Presidential panel, chaired by former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

READ  BIAFRA | Sit-at-Home order observed in Umuahia, Abia

Magu has since been detained by the Force CID in Area 10, Abuja.

Details Shortly

Breaking News

EFCCEFCC's Ibrahim MaguIbrahim MaguMagu suspended

Olatorera Dickson-Amusa


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 