BREAKING: President Buhari Suspends EFCC Boss Magu

“Breaking – Sources have confirmed to @bbchausa that Ibrahim Magu has been suspended as the acting EFCC boss”– Aliyu Tanko

Breaking – Sources have confirmed to @bbchausa that Ibrahim Magu has been suspended as the acting EFCC boss. — Aliyu Tanko (@aliyutanko) July 7, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the acting chairman of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, reports BBCHausa.

Details of the Financial Crimes Commission’s Chief suspension are yet to emerge, as the nature of his call to panel by the Police Force CID remain vague.

Recall that Magu was detained overnight at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Area 10, Garki, Abuja, after he was quizzed on Monday for about six hours by a Presidential panel, chaired by former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

Magu has since been detained by the Force CID in Area 10, Abuja.

Details Shortly