BREAKING: President Trump’s Younger Brother, Robert, Is Dead

Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA), died on Saturday night, aged 71.

This was confirmed by the White House in a statement from president Trump.

The president wrote: “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

The president had traveled to New York on Friday to visit his ailing brother.

Robert died just 11 days before what would have been his 72nd birthday.

The deceased had reportedly spent more than a week in the intensive care unit at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City earlier this summer.

Robert Trump is the president’s youngest brother and the youngest of the five Trump siblings.

The siblings are; Maryanne Trump Barry, 83, a retired federal judge; Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 at the age of 43; Donald, 74, who is in the middle; Elizabeth Trump Grau, 78, a retired bank executive, and then Robert.