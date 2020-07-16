BREAKING: Real Madrid Clinches 34th LaLiga Title With Win Over Villarreal

Real Madrid Football Club despite having a game to spare has recently won the LaLiga Title for the 34th time after their win against Villarreal FC on Thursday.

The efforts of Real Madrid FC from the moment football resumed has been crowned with a Title, after their victory against

Villarreal FC at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

The Title which was the first since the 2016/17 campaign, interprets that the Los Blancos side have won it at least eight more times than their rivals FC Barcelona who lost to Osasuna FC to end second in the league.

It also means that their Manager, Zinedine Zidane, despite just being at the helm of coaching at the club for two major spells, has won 11 trophies during the period.

The Manager who departed following the club’s victory in the 2017/18 Champions League final, contributed to the team finishing 3rd with a recorded 12 defeat in matches during last term.

The club will also be hoping to overturn the 2 1 deficit suffered in the hands of Manchester City Football Club when both teams will be locking horns for the second leg of their encounter, at the Ethihad come August 7th.