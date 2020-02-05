BREAKING| Reps meet service chiefs behind closed doors

The House of Representatives is currently meeting with the service chiefs over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The meeting, which was not announced to journalists, is holding at Room 244 of the New Building Wing, House Wing of the National Assembly Complex.

At the meeting are the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, principal officers of the House and chairmen of security-related committees.

Gbajabiamila has, however, left the meeting.

The meeting is coming about one week after the Senate and the House called for the resignation of the service chiefs, failure of which the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), should sack and replace them.

Buhari had the next day met with the service chiefs, where the call for their sacking was said not to have been discussed.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; and the Speaker had later met with the President on the matter.

The Senate is also said to be meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, elsewhere.

Details later…