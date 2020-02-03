BREAKING: Rivers NLC secretariat sealed

The Rivers State Government yesterday night sealed the secretariat of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress located on D-Line axis of Port Harcourt.

Although a letter from the State Bureau for Special Duties indicated that the premises of the state NLC were sealed to allow for structural integrity test, the Chairperson of labour in the state, Beatrice Itubo, said that the action of the state government was as a result of the controversy surrounding the payment of the minimum wage.

Itubo had insisted that the minimum wage paid by the state government did not reflect the new national minimum wage or the principle of collective bargaining.

A text message from the NLC chairperson read, ”I want to inform you that the Rivers State Government has sealed the NLC secretariat for demanding that the government should reconvene the meeting of the minimum wage committee.”

