Breaking| Sacked Chairmen, Akala’s son, defies Makinde, break into Council offices

The sacked council Chairmen, including Akala’s son, defied Seyi Makinde, the Governor’s directives and broke into offices in Ogbomoso, and various others in the state. Earlier, Breaking Times had reported that Local Government (LGAs) and Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) chairmen under the aegis of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo state chapter have opposed their sack by Governor Seyi Makinde. The governor had shortly after his inauguration, sacked all local government chairmen across the 33 councils and 35 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) LCDAs with immediate effect. He ordered them to handover to the head of local government administration or senior directors in their local government areas and councils.However, the chairmen in reaction said they remained the democratically-elected chairmen and still report to offices as such. More details shortly