BREAKING: S’Court Dismisses APC’s Application in Zamfara State

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.

The ruling party had filed an application seeking a review of the Court’s judgment, which nullified the election of the party’s candidates in the State, in the 2019 general elections.

The Supreme Court described as vexatious and gross abuse of court process, the APC appeal for a review in the case of Zamfara State.

The apex court in a lead judgement by Justice Inyang Okoro dismissed the APC Application and awarded a cost of N2m to be paid by the Applicant ( APC) to the 1st -140th respondent.

