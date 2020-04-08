BREAKING: Senator Bernie Sanders Drops Out of US Presidential Elections

Senator Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the US presidential election, sanders announced this to his campaign team during a conference call on Wednesday.

Bernie Sanders along side Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden were seen as strong contenders after the announcement their intentions in 2019 to run for President.

The 78 year old Presidential candidate led the early party delegation voting list in January, especially from younger voters but was surpassed by former Vice President Joe Biden who had the support of African American voters across the southern states in Democratic Primary elections.

Sanders has come out to say that he will be supporting Joe Biden to defeat President Trump who he described as ‘the most dangerous President in our history’and told his team that they will work with Biden to move their progressive idea forward.

“We have transformed American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become and have taken this country a major step forward in the never-ending struggle for economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice,” Mr Sanders told supporters in a live stream.

“Our movement has won the ideological struggle.”

“Together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history.” The senator said.

Sanders lost the presidential election in 2011 to Hillary Clinton and would have become the oldest man to win the presidential election if he had won, his dropping out of the election has paved way for a battle between President Donal Trump and Joe Biden in the November election.