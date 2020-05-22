BREAKING: SERAP Asks Buhari To Obey The Rule Of Law And Enforce Court Judgements

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately obey the rule of law and enforce court judgments, including:

“The judgment by Justice M. Idris ordering his government to publish spending details of stolen funds recovered by governments since 1999.

“The judgment by Justice Oguntoyinbo ordering the FG to recover pensions collected by former governors now serving as ministers and members of the national assembly and directing AGF to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws permitting ex-governors, etc to collect such pensions.

“The judgment by Justice Mohammed Idris ordering the prosecution of senior lawmakers suspected of padding and stealing N481 billion from the 2016 budget; and the publication of the report of investigations into the alleged padding of the 2016 budget.

“The judgment by Justice Obiozor ordering the immediate release of names of companies that have received public funds to execute electricity projects but have failed to carry out any projects, and payment details to electricity contractors since 1999.”

