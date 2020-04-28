BREAKING: SERAP Kicks As Senate Approves Buhari’s Fresh Loan Request Of N850 Billion

Following reports that the Nigerian senate has given accelerated approval to Muhammadu Buhari’s request to raise a fresh loan of N850bn, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says it will be issuing a Freedom of Information request, seeking details of total amount of debts accumulated since 2015 and other important details.

BreakingTimes reports that the Senate had, on Tuesday, granted accelerated approval to Buhari’s request to raise a fresh loan of 850 billion Naira from the domestic capital market to finance projects in the 2020 budget.

The Senate mandated its committees on finance, appropriation, Domestic and Foreign Debt and National Planning to liaise with the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed to get more details on the loan request.

The approval was given soon after the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking for the approval to go for a fresh loan of N850 Billion from the Domestic Capital Market.