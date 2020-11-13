BREAKING: Sierra Leone Stage Comeback To Draw Nigeria 4-4

Sierra Leone staged an astonishing comeback to draw 4-4 against Super Eagles of Nigeria in their AFCON qualfying match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Nigeria took the lead inside five minutes into the game as Alex Iwobi scored first, followed by Victor Osimhen and then Samuel Chukwueze to lead 4-0 inside just 31 minutes of the encounter.

However, Sierra Leone pulled one goal back from Kwame Quee four minutes before first half.

In the second period of the match, Sierra Leone staged a complete comeback as goals from Alhaji Kamara and Mustapha Bundu ensured they got something out of the match.

With the result, Nigeria now sit on top of group L with seven points followed by Benin, Lesotho and Sierre Leone.

The Super Eagles will play return leg match against Leone stars, on Tuesday November 17, in Siaka Stevens stadium, Freetown.