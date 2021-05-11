BREAKING | Southern Governors Ban Open Grazing, Asks FG to Convoke National Conference

The Southern Governors Forum, SGF, has resolved on the immediate ban of open grazing across the Southern part of Nigeria while further requested for a national dialogue on restructuring.

The meeting which was held yesterday in Asaba had in attendance 15 Governors from South- West, South-East, South- South, including two Deputy Governors from Imo and Akwa Ibom State while two others Governors of Cross Rivers and Osun State were absent.

Reading the 12 point communique on behalf of the 17 Governors after a closed door meeting in Asaba, Chairman of Southern Governors Forum, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu urged the President to address the Nation over the Insecurity challenge in view to regain trust of the people.

“It is observed that the incursion of armed robbers, criminals and bandits into Southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to love their normal lives”.

They consequently resolved against open grazing or cattle in the Southern Nigeria as they called on Federal Government to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems.

“We noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local population in the South. Give this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South ( including cattle movement to the South by foot)”.

“The progress of the nation requires that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigeria Federation leading to evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favor of the sub -national government and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to the true practice of federalism”.

Hence, they expressed concern on the economic implications of another lockdown on the country.

“We suggest greater coordination and cooperation between Federal and State Governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic”.

While attributing the current agitation among several quarter of the country to greater need for inclusiveness in governance, they stressed the urgent need for national dialogue.