BREAKING: Sowore re-arraigned for ‘treason’

The Regime has re-arraigned Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, on a two-count charge of treasonable felony.

At the court on Thursday, Aminu Alilu, the prosecution counsel, asked that the previous seven-count charge, which was filed in September 2019, be substituted with the amended charge.

Upon re-arraignment, Sowore and Olawale Bakare, his co-defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the new charge, the offences which bordered on fraud, cyber-stalking and of insulting the ruler were removed.

The regime accused them of staging “a revolution campaign on 5th day of August 2019, tagged #RevolutionNow” aimed at removing the president during his term of office by unconstitutional means.

More to follow…