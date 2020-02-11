BREAKING| Supreme Court affirms Lyon’s election as Bayelsa governor

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the victory of David Lyon as governor of Bayelsa State.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, saying it lacked merit.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the apex court held that the lower court was right in its decision to dismiss Lokpobiri’s appeal which it said was filed outside the 14 days allowed by law.

A 5-man panel of the court insists that the cause of action complained about by Lokpobiri occurred on the 4th of September 2019 and not 7th as claimed in his petition.

