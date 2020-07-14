0 comments

BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Timi Alaibe’s Suit Challenging PDP Primaries That Produced Bayelsa’s Gov Diri

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday dismissed Timi Alaibe’s appeal, challenging the candidacy of Duoye Diri as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 2019 election in Bayelsa State.

The appeal was dismissed on grounds that it was a pre-election matter.

Alaibe had earlier lost a similar suit at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, while still claiming that he is the authentic candidate of the PDP.

Details shortly.

