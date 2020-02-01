BREAKING| TARABA NBA VICE CHAIRPERSON, FIDA MEMBER KIDNAPPED

The Vice Chairperson of Nigeria Barr Association (NBA),Taraba State,Zainab Kishimi has been kidnapped in her house in Jalingo,Taraba State around 8pm.

A Lawyer who is close to her family and prefer to be anynamous said the chapter is this evening confronted with the sad news of the abduction of Kishimi,Esq by kidnappers at around 8:00pm from her residence behind Central Bank Headquarters, Jalingo, Taraba State.

“Zainab Kishimi who is the Vice Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association, Jalingo Branch is a Counsel with the Ministry of Justice, Taraba State and a Principal State Counsel for that matter.” He said

Zainab a staunch member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida), Taraba State Chapter and was even the past Chairperson of her Electoral Committee was Said to be abducted to an unknown destination.

“It is indeed a rude shock to all of us here at the Bar as we felt this unfortunate incidences of kidnapping has been nipped to the bud following the killings of many of them by local hunters recruited by the State Government.

“We use this opportunity to call on the state government to rise to the occasion in seeing that this ugly incidences of kidnapping is finally laid to rest.

For Zainab Kishimi, may the Almighty Allah(SWT) never give your abductors rest until you are released.” He prayed