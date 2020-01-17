BREAKING: TCN Restores Power Supply After System Collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Friday said the national grid had been fully restored after the system collapse which occurred at 4.15pm on Thursday.

It explained that the collapse occurred while the grid was recovering from an earlier partial system slump, which it described as “system disturbance.”

“Full restoration of the grid was achieved at 2:19am today (Friday),” TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said.

The company said the initial disturbance of the grid which occurred at 12.34pm on Thursday was a partial collapse of the system.

It stated that at the time of the partial collapse, the grid was still supplying power to Port-Harcourt, Aba, Omoku, Yenegoa, Afam, among others, adding that the supply was through Afam IV, Rivers IPP and Omoku power stations.

“Effort immediately commenced to synchronise other parts of the network but as restoration reached an advanced stage, the situation suddenly degenerated into a collapse of the nation’s grid,” Mbah explained.

She added, “Full restoration of the grid re-commenced immediately after the incident and by 10pm yesterday, most parts of the nation had been reconnected to the grid.

“At 2:19am, however, the grid was fully restored.”

The power transmission company said it was not relenting in its efforts to completely stabilise the grid.