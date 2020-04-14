BREAKING: THREE NEW STRAINS OF COVID-19 DISCOVERED IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE WORLD

A new research has revealed 3 different types of strains to the new Corona Virus, does this revelation mean that there is no hope for the development of a vaccine or is immunity to this virus impossible?.

There have also been reports of recovered patients being reinfected with the virus. These strains include the type A, B and C.

Type A which is the closest to the Corona Virus is found in Bats which was the root cause of the outbreak. Type A is divided in 2 sub clusters , were one is linked to Wuhan in China and the other cluster is common in America and Australia.

Type B is the most common in Wuhan which is a mutation of the sub clusters of type A, it mutated slowly in China but very rapidly outside China.

Type C is an offspring of type B, mostly referred to as the daughter of of type B, were one mutation is different to the parent mutation and popular in Europe from Singapore.

A recent small study by a small group of researchers has shown that the strain that circulated in China is the type B , which is a mutation of type A. Type A is the strain found in Europe and the first country to record the virus outbreak was Italy but with a type C strain which is the latest strain and mutated from type B. Meanwhile the U.S has shown a strain of type A and B in the west and east coast respectively.

Researchers and scientists are curious as to how possible it is for the U.S to have an original strain which is type A and China with a mutated strain type B, considering that the virus originated from China, researchers and scientists are also curious as to how Italy has the latest strain which is type C.

A certain theory believes that China may have had the type A far back as September 2019 and probably did not take note of it until it mutated to type B by December 2019. Type B is considered the most dangerous and deadly of the strains and researchers believe that when a person contracts one of the strains he is not susceptible to the other strains.

These theory could answer certain questions like; If type A was circulating in China and Most Parts of Asia and reaching the U.S before mutating to type B which is the deadly strain, then it explains why these regions were able to control the spread of the virus easily. For example the west coast of America like California are less affected by the Virus , Although California receives up to 8000 visitors from China per day and believes they could track it as far back as December 2019 and may have built immunity to the virus.

This compels us to ask If immunity is possible seeing that the virus mutates. We are yet to get answers. Could it be like the case of the Influenza where scientists attempt to modify the vaccine each season to match the strains and are often times unsuccessful. If this is the case then it will be a terrifying situation and we may have no choice but to learn to live with the virus or pray and hope that the mutation doesn’t get deadlier every year or season.

There have been cases from China and South Korea of recovered patients who are retesting positive to the virus, which raises another question as to how likely are we to test positive again after recovery. The answer is still uncertain. Scientists and researchers believe its impossible as it may be what they call re-activation and not re-infection, explaining further that it may seem like patients recovered from the virus whereas they didn’t.

There are also reports that the tests conducted may be faulty which makes it a more difficult case entirely. The British Government is presently seeking a refund from China for millions of test kits purchased. The British Government complained that the they were unreliable and produced false results. Spain and Turkey have also reported the same issues and have refused to purchase these test kits.

However, there seems to be an innocent reason why the results are false at this stage. It could be that due to how fast the Corona virus hit the world , it also rushed the production of test kits , vaccines and treatments. If that be the case then we should also question how effective the tracking and testing strategy has worked in Asia. How certain is Asia about people who tested positive or Negative to the the virus, who will they quarantine and who will they release back to the public especially now that there are reports of false results. Singapore for example after celebrating their victory of tracing and containing the Virus , recently discovered a whole community outbreak that was undetected before now and have now ordered a total lock down.

The question on every one’s mind is, why is the death toll in Singapore lower than that of Europe and the wast coast? Well it still goes back to the the theory that the type A, which is less deadly may have been circulating around Asia and the west and leaving those populations with immunity.

It is obvious that alot of countries depend on the tracing and testing strategy but if the test kits are faulty and a large number of people are cleared who may still be infected then it’s sad to say but we are back to square one , which we can confirm is the state all over the world presently, just like Singapore. This is sad news as it is uncertain were this leaves us . The worst case scenario is if the tests are false and the virus mutates rapidly not giving us enough time to build up our immunity, then the development of a vaccine will seem useless because whatever vaccine is created will not work for the ever mutating virus.

We may have to live with the risk of contracting the virus or after Contracting the virus we can build our immunity or anti bodies to help treat others who catch it and attempt to test and trace to the best of our knowledge until a vaccine is developed.