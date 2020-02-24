0 comments

BREAKING: Three Protesters Killed as #EndSARS Protest Rocks Sagamu

by on February 24, 2020
 

Reports just came in that the Police has shot Protesters in the #EndSARS Protest currently ongoing in Sagamu to protest the death of Remo Stars vice Captain, Tiamiyu Kazeem killed by SARS.

It was alleged that Tiamiyu Kazeem popularly known as “Kaka”, was on his way back from training in Abeokuta to Sagamu when his car tyres were shot at and the car somersaulted which led to his death.

More details soon…

Chuks Azotani


