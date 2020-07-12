Breaking Times Will Volunteer Our Platform For Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Campaign– News Agency Founder, Anthony Ehilebo

Breaking Times Newspaper founder Anthony Ehilebo on Sunday announced his commitment towards ensuring Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s victory at the World Trade Organization Director-General elections, using the widely read online newspaper as a means of garnering support and publicity.

This is coming in response to Nigeria’s candidate for the World Trade Organisation(WTO) Director-General election– Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s request for support from Media volunteers to assist campaign promotions.

If elected, Dr. Iweala will achieve the distinction of being the first African to occupy the position.

Anthony Ehilebo – a practicing Barrister-at-Law, Media Practitioner, and avid Youth in Politics advocate – said his commitment towards Dr. Iweala’s candidacy stems from a firm belief in her capabilities, due to previous records.

The Media Head’s convictions stem from the fact that at 66, Dr. Iweala has crossed global milestones in her career. The Nigerian-born Economist is an international development expert.

Iweala sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, and the African Risk Capacity.

Previously, Okonjo-Iweala spent a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, scaling the ranks to the Number 2 position of Managing Director, Operations (2007-2011).

She also served two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria (2003-2006, 2011-2015) under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan respectively.

Expressing admiration and pledging total support, Barrister Ehilebo said concerning Dr. Iweala’s WTO aspirations:

“In view of her commitment over the years to the overall economic development of the world in general– and specifically to any task she has undertaken either as an appointee of the Nigerian government and other international organisations all over the world– it has become imperative to commit whatever resource available to me and my organisation this worthy cause”.

Meanwhile, Okonjo-Iweala has described herself as “the best woman for the job”, saying the WTO needs a fresh pair of eyes to take on its leadership.

The development economist described WTO as a critical global organisation that needs to be reformed in key areas like dispute resolution, adding that its effectiveness will be enhanced if it becomes more inclusive by supporting women, MSMEs, among others.

Dr. Iweala’s candidacy is one that carries almost total backing of the masses and powerful supporters, with endorsement of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). She continues to seek the support of the African Union (AU).

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved her candidature as a replacement for Yonov Frederick Agah, WTO deputy director-general and Nigeria’s former candidate for the election due to firm belief in her abilities.

Dr. Iweala previously encountered opposition from Egypt and the AU’s office of legal counsel, as theyopined that Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination violated the candidature guidelines provided by the AU. Egypt had declared their candidate on the 9th of June– the same day as Dr. Iweala– as Mr Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh.

However, the WTO cleared all doubts, saying the former World Bank managing director is eligible to run for the office.