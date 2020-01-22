BREAKING: Tinubu Finally Breaks Silence On ‘Amotekun’ Security Outfit

A national leader of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally reacted on the southwest security network codenamed ‘Amotekun Operation’

Recall that in the past weeks, there have been a raging debate on Amotekun, the regional security outfit established by governors of the south-west zone and Tinubu, being a Yoruba leader was challenged by a Lagos based group, the Save Lagos Group (SLG), to let Yoruba nation know his position.

Five days after the APC National Leader was challenged, while dishing out his view said the foundation of the country had not been put at risk with the south-west regional security outfit launched by the governors of the zone in a bid to confront the insecurity in their states.

He said this in a statement signed by him and issued on Wednesday.

Details later…