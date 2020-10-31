BREAKING: Trailer Crushes Eight To Death In Ondo Market

Eight individuals were feared dead on Saturday as a trailer allegedly rammed into a market in Akungba in the Akoko South West region of Ondo State.

Before losing control, the trailer that was loaded with rice came from the town’s Ikare axis and rammed into Akungba Akoko ‘s famed Ibaka market.

The trailer crushed the victims to death, while several others suffered injuries.

Victims of the accident who suffered varying degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital.

Tee Leo lkoro, the police picture maker, confirmed that eight dead bodies were retrieved from under the trailer while others were still trapped at the time of filling in this article.