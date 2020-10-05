Breaking: Trump Announce That He Will Be Leaving The Hospital At 6.30pm

The President of the United States, US, Donald Trump on Monday announced that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Centre at 6.30GMT, three days after he and his wife Melanie Trump tested positive to the COVID-19 virus.

Trump disclosed this in a tweet via his verified twitter handle at about 2.15 GMT.

He tweeted, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”.

See tweet below;

He is expected to leave the hospital in about 3 hours time.

Recall that Trump and is wife Melanie Trump had on October 2 tested positive to the COVID-19 virus and had gone into isolation.