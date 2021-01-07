Breaking: Trumps Supporters Breach Security, Cause Mayhem In US Capitol Building

Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters on Wednesday stormed Washington to falsely posit that he was robbed of the presidential election .

Washington Post reported that many that attended saw the protests as last stand for Trump on the same day that Congress votes to confirm that President-elect Joe Biden won the November 3 election.

Trump who lost the electoral college votes, without evidence continues to challenge the results, and has backed his supporters to attend the rallies in the nation’s capital. He addressed them at noon, claiming that he won the election.

Swarm of demonstrators at the U.S. Capitol, on Wednesday pushed past the police that were trying to block them from entering the building as senators inside debated the certification of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, some of the protestors were able to get past security to successfully gain entrance into the building.

According to reports, the person who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol after a mob breached the buildings is receiving emergency care as a team of paramedics with a gurney rushed to the south side of the building, where a Capitol Police officer stepped aside to let them pass.

In his remark, President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account @realDonaldTrump to call on all US citizens to be peaceful and shun violence.

He said, “No violence! Remember, we are the party of Law and Order – respect the law and our great men and women in blue. Thank you”.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”.