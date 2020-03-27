Breaking: Twitter Users Slam PA on New Media To Nigerian Ruler, Buhari on Release of Fake Picture

Twitter users took to their accounts today to blast the PA to Nigerian Ruler On New Media, Bashir Ahmed about the fake picture he released of the President Working in his office yesterday.

One of the users stated that the picture released was from December 27th 2019

Another user stated that Aso Rock was reportedly fumigated and may take 2 to 5 days for the facility to be in use.

The users questioned if the regime has two of this facility (Aso Rock) after posting a picture of the Nigerian Ruler working late in his office of the said fumigated facility.

They believed that after the Nigerian Ruler Chief Of Staff tested positive to the covid19, that it is impossible for the Ruler not to have the same results considering the close relationship they share.

“Tell us another fabu, this one no work” the user said.