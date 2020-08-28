BREAKING: Two Dead, One Injured As Helicopter Crashes Into Building In Lagos

Two persons have lost their lives while another was injured, after the helicopter used by them crashed into a building in Lagos.

The injured person is currently undergoing treatment in an intensive Care Unit of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, as the dead have been taken to the mortuary.

Giving confirmation to the incident, the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu announced that emergency response team has been already dispersed to scene of the accident.

He continued that, the response plan was sent immediately to the site of incident on a distress call that was received by them.

The caller said that a private operated helicopter crashed into 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja.

Accordingly, “there were total of three passengers in the helicopter as at time it crashed. Two persons out of the three died at the scene of the crash, while the last that survived is currently being treated at the University Teaching Hospital.