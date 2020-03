The Ministry of Health in Uganda has said there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus as of today, March 20, 2020.

“Samples from 7 suspected cases with #COVID19 like symptoms from International Hospital Kampala and Kanungu District have tested NEGATIVE for #COVID19. Uganda has NO confirmed case of #COVID19 today #STAYSAFEUG,” the Ministry said in a tweet on its verified twitter handle, @MinofHealthUG.

