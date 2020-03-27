0 comments

BREAKING| UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested +ve for #COVID-19.

by on March 27, 2020
 

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister is the latest renowned figure to test positive for coronavirus.

He is now self-isolating but insists he will “continue to lead the govt’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”


More details soon.

Chuks Azotani


