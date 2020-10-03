BREAKING: UK Reports 12,872 New #COVID19 Cases, A Record High

A new record for daily cases since the start of the COVID19 pandemic, has been reported in the United Kingdom (UK) with 12,872 in the last 24-hour period.
The record beats the previous figure of 7,143 from earlier this week, reported by the Department for Health and Social Care. The total now stands at 480,017.
Within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, a further 49 people have died, bringing the UK death toll to 42,317.
Experts have said the lack of community testing available from March could make direct comparisons between the first and second coronavirus spike in the UK “misleading”.
The figures were released as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson faced criticism for blaming the recent surge of the virus on public complacency rather than the government’s failure to test, saying that discipline on social distancing and hygiene measures had “frayed” over the summer.