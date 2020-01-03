BREAKING| UN raises World War 3 Alarm

he United Nations (UN) has called for calm amid tension over the killing of Iran commander, Qassem Soleimani. A US airstrike killed Revolutionary Guard General, Soleimani, who is head of the elite Quds Force, at Baghdad International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iran-backed militia, Popular Mobilization Forces, which recently stormed the US embassy in Baghdad. UN said another wold war was possible if leaders failed to exercise restraint. The world body, in a terse statement, on Friday said: “Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf. He is deeply concerned with the recent escalation.