BREAKING: US Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 100,000

The death toll in America from coronavirus has reached 100,000 according to the latest data Wednesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, with the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now at 1,725,275.
The latest figures come as all U.S. states have now enacted some form of relaxed stay-at-home orders amid the pandemic.
The country has been under a national emergency since March 13, part of a global shutdown that has imperiled economies both here and abroad.
Globally, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday there are a total of 5,684,802 confirmed cases in 216 countries and territories worldwide, with 352,225 deaths due to the virus.
